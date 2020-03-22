A fire Saturday rips through a heritage barn in the Town of Orleans

ORLEANS, N.Y. (WWNY) - A fire ripped through a Jefferson County barn Saturday night. The owner claims the incident is being investigated as suspicious in nature.
Sunday, he witnessed the damage- what’s now scrap medal, ash, and smoldering wooden beams was once a heritage barn in the Town of Orleans.
Property owner Bill Loveland says the fire started around 9:30 P.M. Saturday. He says no one was inside at the time of the fire.
Loveland purchased the historic barn 20 years ago, and has used it to keep vintage items like boat motors and old newspaper articles.
Sunday, he spent hours putting out hot spots leftover from the fire as he remembers what’s now lost.
“Right now, it’s a huge mess. I lost a lot of stuff that was in it. As soon as the fire is out I’ll deconstruct it and see what’s savable. Probably not much. Really a shame to see it lost,” said Loveland.
Loveland says the fire is being investigated by New York State Police, though he speculates the barn was set on purpose. Anyone with information is asked to call state police.
