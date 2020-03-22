Harriet D. Sabo, 93, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Harriet D. Sabo, 93, a lifelong resident of State Highway 37B, passed away Saturday morning, March 21, 2020 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Harriet was born September 22, 1926 in Massena, the daughter of the late Burnap and Bessie (Munson) Southworth and was a graduate of Massena High School. On November 20, 1946, she married Theodore “Ted” Sabo at the Church of the Sacred Heart with Rev. Lawrence Brady, officiating. He predeceased her in July 2000.
Harriet was a home-care provider for Sunmount DDSO for many years. She took great pride in her home and left this world knowing it would be continuously cherished by her family.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Dee and Larry Clark; her son, Peter; her grandchildren, Eric and Dawn Dow and Megan and Corey Hamilton; her beloved great grandchildren, Macey Dow and Ryleigh Hamilton; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her siblings and their spouses, Frank and Helen Southworth, Ivan and Pauline Southworth, Munson Southworth, Donna and Carlton Shaver, and Gernevieve Webster.
At her request, there will be no services. Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences to her family online at www.donaldsonfh.com
