NORWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - Kenneth R. Waite, 57, of Norwood, died on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, where he was in the company of his children, Jamie and Taylor.
Kenneth was born January 23, 1963 in Potsdam, the son of Robert and Dora (Haggett) Waite. He graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central and worked several years for A.A.C., an environmental services contractor, as a hazardous material extractor. Kenneth loved doing anything outdoors, was an avid hunter and enjoyed being at camp with his brother Bobby in the Adirondacks. His most prized time, however was spent with his grandson Tucker.
Kenneth is survived by two children, Jamie (Aaron) Derouchie of Norfolk and Taylor (Jonathan) Jenkins of Hopkinton; a grandson Tucker Derouchie; his mother, Dora and siblings, Sandy Colbert, Judy Waite and Robert Waite, all of Norwood and Sue Kane of Virginia.
He is predeceased by his father, Robert Waite Sr. and a brother, Rollin Waite.
There will be a Celebration of Life planned for a later time.
Arrangements for Kenneth R. Waite are under the care of the O'Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
