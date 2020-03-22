Kenneth R. Waite, 57, of Norwood

Kenneth was born January 23, 1963 in Potsdam, the son of Robert and Dora (Haggett) Waite. He graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central and worked several years for A.A.C., an environmental services contractor, as a hazardous material extractor. Kenneth loved doing anything outdoors, was an avid hunter and enjoyed being at camp with his brother Bobby in the Adirondacks. His most prized time, however was spent with his grandson Tucker.