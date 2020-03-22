Penny Elizabeth Parish, 75, of West Carthage

WEST CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Penny Elizabeth Parish, 75, 258 Champion St., died early Saturday morning, March 21, 2020 at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse.
Penny was born on December 9, 1944 in Watertown, NY, the daughter of Norma Parish. She was a 1963 graduate of Watertown High School and went on to earn an Associates Degree in Criminal Justice. She worked as a secretary and was a retired Judge. She was also a spiritual advisor.
She is survived by her son, Sean Michael O’Brien and his wife, Michele O’Brien, of Copenhagen, NY, along with her grandson, Zachery Johnson. Also surviving are her siblings; Danny Thompson of Colorado, Tammi Zimmerman of Oklahoma and Scott Thompson.
Per her requests, there will be no memorial service or visitation. Penny’s final wishes were for her family and friends to joyfully, peacefully, and quietly remember her life.
Her arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage, NY. Online condolences may be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.