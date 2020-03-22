Robert M. Daby, 91, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Robert M. Daby, 91, of Butternut Ridge Road, peacefully passed away in his sleep on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at his home.
Bob was born November 6, 1928 in Hopkinton, the son of the late Gordon W. and Louella (Colton) Daby. He was raised by Mary Tebo after the death of his mother. He attended rural schools in the Hopkinton area. On January 10, 1952, he entered the US Army, serving his country until his honorable discharge on January 9, 1954. He married Patricia Peary in 1948 at the Potsdam Methodist Church. She predeceased him on October 23, 2006. On October 20, 2007, he married Joyce (Rodwell) Seaver Hammond at the Emmanuel Baptist Church.
Bob worked for a time at the Parishville Cheese Factory and Elliott’s Sawmill but, for 39 years he worked at Alcoa in the pot rooms. He was a longtime member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church and greatly loved being outdoors. Gardening, hunting, hiking, snowshoeing, and feeding the birds were some of his greatest enjoyments.
Bob is survived by his wife, Joyce; his daughters and their spouses, Kathryn and Steven Arquette of Parishville, Julie Briggs of Massena, and Susan and Anthony Jusewicz of Rochester; his grandchildren, Danielle Snell, Peter Arquette, and Nickole Jusewicz; great grandchildren, Micheala and Cassandra Cole and Tyler, Khloe, and Haley Arquette; his sister, Edna Potter of Potsdam; his brother, Gilbert and Jane Daby of Parishville; and many nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by his wife’s children and their spouses, Al and Toni Seaver of Potsdam, LeeAnn and Gary Quay of Oregon, Laura Seaver of Potsdam, Craig Hammond of Florida, Eric and Sandra Hammond of Norwood, and Ramona and Kevin Caskinette of Potsdam; and their children, Zachary and Luke Caskinette, Stacy Delorme, Jessica Seaver, Shadow Quay, Tyler Hammond, and Tiffany Alexander; and many step great grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Gordon Daby.
At this request, there will be no calling hours. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, a graveside memorial at Fairview Cemetery, Parishville will be held at a time to be announced.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Reading and Teaching Ministries, c/o Brian and Sarah Argo, 8105 County Route 32, Fairhope, AL 36532.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam
