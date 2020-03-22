Robert M. Daby, 91, of Potsdam

Bob was born November 6, 1928 in Hopkinton, the son of the late Gordon W. and Louella (Colton) Daby. He was raised by Mary Tebo after the death of his mother. He attended rural schools in the Hopkinton area. On January 10, 1952, he entered the US Army, serving his country until his honorable discharge on January 9, 1954. He married Patricia Peary in 1948 at the Potsdam Methodist Church. She predeceased him on October 23, 2006. On October 20, 2007, he married Joyce (Rodwell) Seaver Hammond at the Emmanuel Baptist Church.