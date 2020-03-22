St. Lawrence County works to ensure childcare for essential workers

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County schools are working to make sure child care is available for those working on the front lines.
Specifically, emergency responders, health care, and other essential workers.
Governor Cuomo tasked them with that in an order this week.
In St. Lawrence County, each school district will list local licensed child care providers. First responders and health care workers can call the schools to find out more.
“I want to make sure that people realize that our programs are still open. That people are out there still providing care for young children. And they need to be acknowledged for that and the work they’re doing at times like this,” said Bruce Stewart, Executive Director of the St. Lawrence Child Care Council.
So far, St. Lawrence County schools will rely on established, licensed day care providers. After a survey this week, it was decided those providers can meet demand for now.
