Thompson Park Zoo looking for food donations while doors are closed

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown’s Thompson Park Zoo is seeking donations for its animals in produce.
The zoo relies on admissions, memberships, program fees and donations in order to operate..
Now it’s asking for produce to feed the animals while doors are closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Donations can be dropped off at the zoo’s administration building side door anytime between 8 A.M. And 5 P.M.
On average, the zoo says it takes roughly 25 pounds of fresh produce to feed the animals each day.
