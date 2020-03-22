Watertown’s Rock Church looks to drive-in approach for Sunday service

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Horns were honking as cars lined up to worship, drive-in style at the Rock Church in Watertown.
“Whew, I should have brought earplugs this morning,” said Pastor Myron Jamerson.
Pastor Jamerson says he’s doing this to protect the community and follow government guidelines to avoid more spread of COVID-19.
“The Rock Church is a church of lov,e so since we can’t touch each other or have service, we decided to do a drive-in where we can at least honk and wave at each other and smile,” said Jamerson.
Jamerson says he didn't want to just sit at home, and neither did some parishioners.
“Obviousl,y we are in a time were the world is in chaos and this is offering some peace to people that need it,” said church member Robin Hulbert.
Music ties these people together, and although guitarists may be separated from the rest of the band, people sing and pray behind the closed doors of their cars, and extra protection is taken.
“This is for our health, this is for our future," said Clifford Parish III.
“God has not given us the spirit of fear, so don’t walk in fear, but walk in faith because this too shall pass,” said Pastor Jamerson.
The Rock Church was thankful Sunday service was still held, though maybe a little different this time.
