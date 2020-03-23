Athlete of the Week: Jackie Piddock

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jackie Piddock of South Jefferson had an exceptional season, averaging 25 points per game.
Among the super sophomore’s high games: 35 points, 6 assists and 11 steals in a win over Bishop Ludden; 35 points, 8 rebounds and 8 steals in a victory over Oswego; and 35 points and 6 assists in a victory over Homer.
In the Section 3 Class B championship, she had 28 points and 9 rebounds to lead South Jefferson to its second straight title.
She's the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for March 20, 2020.
Watch Mel Busler’s report in the video to hear from the talented student athlete and to see her in action.
