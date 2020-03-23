Canton-Potsdam Hospital temporarily suspends some services

(Source: 7 News photo)
March 23, 2020 at 1:40 PM EDT - Updated March 23 at 1:40 PM

CANTON-POTSDAM HOSPITAL, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence Health System’s Canton-Potsdam Hospital has temporarily suspended some services due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

As of Monday, Canton-E.J. Noble Professional Building, 80 East Main Street, is suspending physical therapy, imaging/MRI, the after hours clinic, and the family practice offices of Dr. Rajagopal and Dr. Pathmalingam. Lab services within that building will remain open.

Potsdam-Leroy Outpatient Center at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, 50 Leroy Street, is suspending first floor ambulatory surgeries and the Sleep Medicine Center at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, 50 Leroy Street is suspending sleep studies.

Patients with existing appointments are being personally contacted regarding these temporary closings.

