Canton-Potsdam Hospital temporarily suspends some services

CANTON-POTSDAM HOSPITAL, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence Health System’s Canton-Potsdam Hospital has temporarily suspended some services due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
As of Monday, Canton-E.J. Noble Professional Building, 80 East Main Street, is suspending physical therapy, imaging/MRI, the after hours clinic, and the family practice offices of Dr. Rajagopal and Dr. Pathmalingam. Lab services within that building will remain open.
Potsdam-Leroy Outpatient Center at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, 50 Leroy Street, is suspending first floor ambulatory surgeries and the Sleep Medicine Center at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, 50 Leroy Street is suspending sleep studies.
Patients with existing appointments are being personally contacted regarding these temporary closings.
