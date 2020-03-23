COVID-19 Monday: the numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There were no new cases of COVID-19 in the north country Monday.
Jefferson County currently has 2 people who tested positive for the virus. Those people, a Watertown resident and an employee of Carthage Area Hospital, are in mandatory isolation.
There are 204 people in the county who are in precautionary quarantine.
So far, there have been 64 negative test results in Jefferson County.
In St. Lawrence County, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19
As of Monday, there are 21 people in the county in quarantine.
Approximately 195 people have been tested, 75 tests have come back negative, while 120 are still pending.
There are no confirmed cases in Lewis County as of Monday.
Officials there say 24 people are in precautionary quarantine.
There have been 36 people tested; 22 results were negative and officials are awaiting the results of 14 tests.
As of Monday, New York had 5,707 additional coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to 20,875.
The effect of COVID-19 continues to ripple through the state and the north country.
Lewis County announced Monday it’s suspending public access to some of its buildings and offices.
Massena launched an emergency operations center in response to the outbreak.
St. Lawrence Health System’s Canton-Potsdam Hospital has temporarily suspended some services.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association decided Monday to cancel the remaining winter state championship events.
If you’ve been laid off, there may be a way for you to get low-cost or free health insurance.
