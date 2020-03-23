Deadline extended for new-student deposits at Clarkson

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Students accepted at Clarkson University this fall have longer to pay their deposits.
The deposit deadline is normally May 1, but university officials have extended it to June 1 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Campus officials say they pushed the deadline back to give more time to students impacted by the outbreak.
Officials say they’ve also cancelled on-campus events that give prospective students a chance to learn more about the school and have suspended all campus tours.
Virtual tours are available at https://clarkson.university-tour.com.
