Despite reports, no confirmed COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence County

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Public health officials say a case of COVID-19 reported in St. Lawrence County on Sunday isn’t really in the county.
Officials say the person who tested positive used to live in the county, but has not been there for several months.
The lab, officials, say, did not have the patient’s up-to-date address.
As of late Monday morning, there were no positive cases in the county, but public health director Dana McGuire says that’s likely to change.
“We have not yet seen a confirmed case in St. Lawrence County,” McGuire said. “However, given the increasing number across the state and in counties around us, it is just a matter of time.”
Lewis County, meanwhile, also has not seen a confirmed case of the coronavirus, while as of Monday morning, Jefferson County has two cases.
