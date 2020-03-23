During outbreak, more people turn to local farms for meat, chicken, eggs

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - With groceries in high demand, many are turning directly to local farmers for the foods they need.
Much of the beef being sold at Alteri's Market in Watertown is from north country farms like Lucki 7 Livestock Company.
Lucki 7 owner Stephen Winkler says things have been busy there and at his farm.
"Not only has the number of costumers and new costumers increased in the last two week, the volume per customers people are stocking up their freezers and refrigerators," he said.
Jefferson County Agricultural Coordinator Jay Matteson says a lot of people are looking to local farms for food, especially with grocery store shelves clearing fast.
"In times like these people look to home. They come home for their food or what is important to them. They are looking for a local farmer they know and trust and might have better availability of meat and eggs and poultry," he said.
At Wind Swept Meadows Farm, the owners say they are selling more meat too.
When it comes to vegetables this summer, co-owner Delta Keeney said, "I believe our roadside stand will continue to be busy, maybe a little busier. I think more people are maybe conscious about perhaps freezing and canning so we might have some quantity orders that we normally wouldn't have."
When people buy from local farms, Matteson says that money is being circulated into the local economy and right now that’s exactly what the north country needs.
