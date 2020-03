WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Faye E. Smades Wallisky, 86, of Watertown passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Samaritan Keep Home. There are no services and arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown. Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.