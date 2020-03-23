Forever Young Performance Rescheduled

In Ogdensburg - May 21 !

Coming to Ogdensburg, May 21 (Source: OCP)
OCP is delighted to announce that after much negotiating FOREVER YOUNG has been rescheduled...Please note new date & time:

THURSDAY - MAY 21 - 7:45

at George Hall Auditorium at Ogdensburg Free Academy 1100 State Street, Ogdensburg

If you already have tickets - SAVE THEM - you will have the same seat[s] for the May 21st performance.

About the Show:

Get ready to laugh, cry & sing-along as the most talented guys you'll ever meet relive the music of their lives. Jam-packed with powerhouse vocals, dynamite choreography, and a story of how one record player can change everything. An exciting and sentimental trip down memory lane full of pop, rock, and country classics you grew up with-the greatest hits of all time.

