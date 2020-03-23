Ileen J. Arquitt, 88, of Winthrop

She is survived by her children, Jeanette Jones and her husband, Russ, of Ogdensburg, Eunice Martin and her husband, Terry, of Moria, George Arquitt and his wife, Karen, of Winthrop, James Arquitt and his wife, Tammy, of Winthrop, Harlow Arquitt, of Winthrop, Paul Arquitt, of Dickinson, Darlene Billings and her husband, Tim, of Ogdensburg, John Arquitt and his wife, Karen, of Ontario, and Aaron Arquitt and his wife, Denise, of Red Creek; her brother, Allen Perry and his wife, Deborah, of Euless, TX; twenty-one grandchildren; and thirty-one great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, John Arquitt; her twin boys, John and Joseph Arquitt; her sisters, Wandy Seguin, Florence Perry, Eunice Fielding, Beulah Fields, Frances Ashey, Bettly Lou Perry, and Lucy Salton; and her brothers, Harlow Perry, Leslie Perry, and Lloyd S. Holmes.