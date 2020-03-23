James “Jimmy” Lavancha, 41, of Watertown

Jimmy will be remembered for many things in his life. Whether it be his love for the outdoors, his strong work ethic, or his appreciation and love for music. But above all of those things, he will be remembered for being a family man. Whether it be as a son, brother, uncle, or even a friend, Jimmy’s greatest gift was being the rock that everyone else could lean on. Whether it be offering a hand to help in someone’s time of need, or even just lending a kind ear to make the day a little easier, you could always count on him being there. His outgoing personality and infectious smile left a strong impression on anyone that he crossed paths with, and will be sorely missed by everyone.