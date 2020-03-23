James “Jimmy” Lavancha, 41, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - James “Jimmy” Lavancha, 41, passed away on February 13th, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown.
Jimmy was born June 13th, 1978 in Watertown, New York to Frank Lavancha and Mamie Gebo.
Jimmy will be remembered for many things in his life. Whether it be his love for the outdoors, his strong work ethic, or his appreciation and love for music. But above all of those things, he will be remembered for being a family man. Whether it be as a son, brother, uncle, or even a friend, Jimmy’s greatest gift was being the rock that everyone else could lean on. Whether it be offering a hand to help in someone’s time of need, or even just lending a kind ear to make the day a little easier, you could always count on him being there. His outgoing personality and infectious smile left a strong impression on anyone that he crossed paths with, and will be sorely missed by everyone.
On November 18th, 2018, Jimmy became a father when his son Louie was born. On that day, everyone was able to see what we all knew was true all along. Jimmy was going to be an amazing father. After only 18 days, Louie was sadly laid to rest. Although their time together was small, the love that Jimmy showed him was anything but. For those 18 days, and every day since, not a moment went he gave every bit of love he had.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his father, Frank Lavancha, and his mother Mamie Gebo. He is survived by his sister and brother in law, Shawn and Richard “Mac” Ferguson, and his brothers, Frank “Boog” Lavancha, Terry Campany II. He also leaves behind several nieces, Skylar Babcock, Marissa Ellsworth, Mackenzi Ferguson, and nephews, Jordan Babcock and Charles Ferguson. Each of whom will cherish the memories with Jimmy.
“So I’m packing my bags for the Misty Mountains, where the spirits go now. Over the hills, where the spirits fly”.
Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.