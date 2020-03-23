Laid off? You have health insurance options

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - With the amount of job loss across the country and locally, the North Country Prenatal and Perinatal Council wants you to know there are quick ways to get health insurance.
The council, also known as NCPPC, is still enrolling people for health coverage.
If you've been laid off or have experienced a cut in hours, the council says you might qualify for lower cost or free health insurance coverage.
Anne Garno, NCPPC director of enrollment, says there's time to reevaluate your current situation if you need the better coverage.
"Changes in income certainly allow us to look at their accounts again and see what we can do for them that might be more affordable," she said.
To learn more about how to enroll, call the council at 315-907-7513.
