Massena opens emergency operations center

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Massena has launched an emergency operations center in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Village Mayor Mayor Timmy Currier ordered the EOC to open Monday morning.
The purpose of the EOC is to facilitate and coordinate the community’s response to the crisis, he said.
The center will operate Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the hours subject to change.
Police Chief Adam Love is serving as the EOC manager and has assembled a management team comprised of representatives of the village and town of Massena, public safety officials and other vital agencies and representatives.
The Massena Emergency Operations Center’s purpose is to operate as a central command that is responsible for carrying out the principals of emergency strategy, preparedness and management.
