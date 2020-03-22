Rain and snow for Monday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Clouds will build in overnight ahead of snow and rain showers tomorrow.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for Lewis County from 6 am to 8 pm on Monday for 3 to 5 inches of snow on the Tug Hill. While the rest of us will see snow showers to start it will transition to rain showers as temperatures warm close to 40.
Tuesday will be dry with temperatures topping out in the 40′s. Rain chances will increase going overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.
The rest of the week will be seasonal with temperatures in the 40′s to 50′s with rain chances staying in the forecast. temperatures
