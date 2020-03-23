Raymond Edward Megerle, of Black Lake

BLACK LAKE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Raymond Edward Megerle passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at his home on Black Lake, NY with his loving wife by his side after a long and very courageous battle with ALS. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens in Chapmanville, West Virginia. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Ray was born on August 10, 1958 in Rochester, NY, the son of the late Raymond and Elizabeth Goggin Megerle. Growing up in the 10th Ward in Rochester, he found his passion in playing football for the 10th Ward Tigers. Ray graduated from St. Aquinas Institute in Rochester where he exceled in football. He became one of the leading scorers in the city and received awards for the Most Outstanding Player in 1975 and 1976.
After high school, he worked at Judge Motors for 11 years in Rochester. From these years growing up in Rochester, Ray made lifelong friends who he called his brothers. In 1989, Ray had a profound life changing spiritual experience and knew his life’s work would be helping and caring for others. In 1995, Ray, graduated from Alderson Broaddus University Philippi West Virginia with a degree in medicine.
During his residency in West Virginia, Ray met the love of his life, Cindy. They married in 1989 and relocated with his stepson, Nic, to Sharpsville, PA. He started his career at Sharon Regional Medical Center as a Physician Assistant in Sharon, PA providing care in the Behavioral Health Unit and Emergency Medicine. After 10 years in PA, Ray and Cindy relocated to the Thousand Islands area in Northern NY. For the next 9 years, Ray provided care for so many in the Emergency Room and as a Hospitalist at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. When Ray wasn’t working, he and Cindy were out playing golf in the mornings then spending afternoons boating and fishing on the St. Lawrence River and Black Lake. In 2016, Ray was diagnosed with ALS but chose to continue to take care of his patients for another year. Ray’s battle with ALS did not defeat him; it made his spirit brighter, his faith unbreakable, and his love for his wife greater. Ray said many times, “To have a friend, you must be a friend first” and he certainly had so many.
Ray touched so many lives over 61 years and will be remembered and honored as a loving brother and son, a giving and caring father, a true friend, most of all a faithful servant, and one amazing husband. Ray sadly will be missed and will always keep a special place in our hearts. He is survived by his best friend and loving wife, Cindy; stepson, Nic Williams and his wife, Natasha; his precious granddaughter, Mia Grace; three sisters, Nancy Sanzotta and her husband, Don, Patti Keonig and her husband, Geoff, and Kathy Griffin and her husband, Whitney, all of Rochester NY; his nieces, Betsy Taylor and her husband, Alan, Melissa Stallone and her husband, John; his nephew, Dom Sanzotta and his wife, Angelica; many special great nieces and nephews; a very special niece, Rachel Cazin; and his parent-in-laws, Leon and Marie Cazin, who loved him as their son, and was one of his favorite places to relax and enjoy great meals with Cindy’s family. Cindy’s family loved Ray so much. Ray is also survived by a special cousin, Don Megerle.
Our sincere and deepest gratitude to those wonderful family and friends for their love, prayers, and support during these last four years of Ray’s journey to his eternal life with his Savior and Lord Jesus Christ. A very special thank you for Dr. Jaitly, and above all, Ray’s beloved caregivers “his Melissa Loucks, Gun Smoke Buddy” who was faithful and gave so much of herself in providing the best care for Ray and Ray’s weekend caregiver, Peggy Kerr, his movie buddy and a great listener and comforter. So many will miss Ray but cherish who he was and remember his humor, kindness, and his beautiful spirit.
From your wife, my Ray, thank you for your tender love, my prayer partner, and giving me more than I ever dreamed of. Thank you for always being there for Nic and unconditionally loving him. One day we will be together forever. Missing you.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ray’s memory to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, 6718 NY-68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669 and The ALS Association, PO Box 37022 Boone, IA 50037-0022.
Condolences can be made online at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com
