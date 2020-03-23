Raymond Edward Megerle, of Black Lake

During his residency in West Virginia, Ray met the love of his life, Cindy. They married in 1989 and relocated with his stepson, Nic, to Sharpsville, PA. He started his career at Sharon Regional Medical Center as a Physician Assistant in Sharon, PA providing care in the Behavioral Health Unit and Emergency Medicine. After 10 years in PA, Ray and Cindy relocated to the Thousand Islands area in Northern NY. For the next 9 years, Ray provided care for so many in the Emergency Room and as a Hospitalist at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. When Ray wasn’t working, he and Cindy were out playing golf in the mornings then spending afternoons boating and fishing on the St. Lawrence River and Black Lake. In 2016, Ray was diagnosed with ALS but chose to continue to take care of his patients for another year. Ray’s battle with ALS did not defeat him; it made his spirit brighter, his faith unbreakable, and his love for his wife greater. Ray said many times, “To have a friend, you must be a friend first” and he certainly had so many.