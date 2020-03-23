Robert G. Mills, 75, of Ogdensburg

Robert is survived by his loving wife, Cathryn Mills of Ogdensburg, NY; two sons, Brian Mills and his wife, Danielle and Jason Mills and his wife, Jenny, both of Ogdensburg, NY; a brother, Gregory Mills and his wife, Nancy, of Ogdensburg, NY; five grandchildren, Nicholas, Nathaniel, Allison, Lillian and Vivian and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Herbert Mills in 1994 Dorothy Mills in 2005, and a brother, Michael, at the age of six in 1947.