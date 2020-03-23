Simon F. Damon, 33, of Black River

Simon is survived by his son Grayson; his sister Amber (Joel) Garbutt, Carthage; his brothers Andrew, Greenfield Center, NY and Patrick with whom he resided in Black River; his father and step mother Peter and Tina Damon, Gouverneur; his mother Elizabeth St. Croix Damon, Florida; a nephew J.R. Garbutt; several Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. He is predeceased by his grandparents Clifford and Doris Smith Damon, John and Clara Saggus St. Croix and three cousins, Derek Burns, Sampson and Sophie Damon.