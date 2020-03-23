Snow changing to rain for some, staying snow for others

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Many places will see snow Monday morning and, for some, that changes to rain as temperatures rise.
But those in higher elevations could see snow pretty much all day.
There’s a winter weather advisory for Lewis County until 8 p.m. Monday and for parts of the Adirondacks until 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Some places could see from 3 to 5 inches of snow. For others, it will be more in the 1- to 3-inch range.
Highs will be in the upper 30s.
There will be some snow Monday night but that dries up overnight.
Tuesday will be dry, but mainly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid-40s.
There’s a chance of rain on Wednesday. Highs will again be in the mid-40s.
There’s a small chance of rain on Thursday. Highs will be in the low 50s.
It will be partly sunny and in the 40s on Friday.
It will be in the upper 40s on Saturday and Sunday, with rain expected each day.
