State championships cancelled for high school winter sports

LATHAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - The New York State Public High School Athletic Association has cancelled the remaining winter state championship events.
This includes the boys and girls basketball regionals and state championships, as well as the ice hockey and bowling championships.
Several local teams are affected by this, including:
- Lowville boys boys basketball team
- Madrid-Waddington boys basketball team
- South Jefferson girls basketball team
- Hammond girls basketball team
- St. Lawrence Central girls basketball team
- Massena boys hockey team
NYSPHSAA said factors that played a role in the decision include the COVID-19 public threat, CDC mass gathering recommendations, national and state emergency declarations and extended school closures.
“This is one of the most difficult decisions the Officers of the NYSPHSAA have ever had to make,” said Paul Harrica, president of NYSPHSAA, in a news release. “It has been determined it is not feasible for the Winter State Championships to be hosted in a safe and beneficial manner for the participating student-athletes and their teams in the near future. The health and safety of the students we serve will always be our top priority.”
Plans are being developed to honor and formally recognize the students and teams who qualified to participate in the championship events.
With school districts closed for an extended period of time, sections and schools are individually determining the spring sport start dates and practice parameters that best meet the needs of the students they represent.
The status of the NYSPHSAA Spring State Championships will be determined on or prior to April 27.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.