Sunday: Lowville Boys Basketball denied a chance for the state title

“You know, it’s certainly a disappointment to not be able to keep going and just to see how far we could have taken things after last year. You know, we felt pretty good about ourselves coming into this year with all the experience that we’ve gained. You know, it’s awful for the seniors, for the kids that aren’t coming back. But we certainly understand what’s going on big picture wise and yeah, it’s just sad,” said Lowville Coach Zachary Shambo.