Volunteers sew face masks to help with shortage

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - In response to the shortage of personal protective equipment, some Sackets Harbor residents are getting creative with their time at home by sewing face masks.
On Saturday morning, Kimberly Reinhardt decided to start a group on Facebook as a way to find out how to lend a helping hand to those who need it most and the idea of making masks was born.
Since then, the group has gathered enough fabric and elastic to sew more than 200 colorful masks, and they are already going to good use.
The first delivery of masks went to Samaritan Medical Center Monday morning.
"Everyone wants to help and right now this is all unprecedented. So nobody knows really what to do with themselves, so helping communities, helping neighbors, supplying meals. Every aspect of it is just satisfying and it just makes people happy," said Reinhardt.
The group says it will continue to make and accept more masks. Just look for the red tent on East Main Street in Sackets Harbor.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.