Your Turn: feedback on COVID-19 case, layoffs & distilleries

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - An employee of Carthage Area Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19. Public health says the hospital remains fully open and is able to service the health care needs of the community:
We have been warned to prepare for this, it’s here. The hospital staff is in the front line of getting this; they come in contact every single day with sick people!!
Gail LaLone Parks
A hospital shouldn’t be shut down because of the very thing it’s there to treat.
Patricia Thacker
Local people who’ve been laid off due to the COVID-19 outbreak are reporting problems filing for unemployment benefits:
Finally got my claim finished after 3 days only to be told I needed to call in order to finish it...then only to be hung up on multiple times.
Stephanie Waldron
I filed on line at 3 am and it worked all right.
Melissa Young
Distilleries in the north country are doing their part to help battle COVID-19. They’re making cleaning spray and hand sanitizer:
This is awesome. It's great how people can come together, especially business.
Wanda Callaghan Brownell
Making the north country proud.
Patty Langhorst-Forbes
