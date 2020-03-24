AG: Fort Drum community targeted by COVID-19 scammers

“It is imperative that all New Yorkers are mindful about their health, but also vigilant about potential scams related to this pandemic. In times of anxiety and uncertainty, we often see predatory actors try to take advantage of people’s fears to line their own pockets, and this outbreak is no different. Last year, I had the honor of visiting our service members at Fort Drum and was inspired by their tenacity and perseverance. It is disheartening that they are being targeted by scammers now. The federal government will never call you seeking information about your bank account or other financial matters and you should never provide that information over the phone. I encourage anyone who believes they are the victim of a scam or predatory action to contact my office and file a complaint.”