AG: Fort Drum community targeted by COVID-19 scammers

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - The state’s attorney general says scammers have been using the COVID-19 pandemic to target members of the Fort Drum community.
According to the AG, scammers call, claiming to be representatives from the federal government reaching out to provide federal relief funds.
These scammers claim that in order to provide individuals with the funds from the government, they must obtain the individual’s bank account information to deposit the money.
AG Letitia James issued the following warning and reminder to New Yorkers about remaining vigilant:
“It is imperative that all New Yorkers are mindful about their health, but also vigilant about potential scams related to this pandemic. In times of anxiety and uncertainty, we often see predatory actors try to take advantage of people’s fears to line their own pockets, and this outbreak is no different. Last year, I had the honor of visiting our service members at Fort Drum and was inspired by their tenacity and perseverance. It is disheartening that they are being targeted by scammers now. The federal government will never call you seeking information about your bank account or other financial matters and you should never provide that information over the phone. I encourage anyone who believes they are the victim of a scam or predatory action to contact my office and file a complaint.”
