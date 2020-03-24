Arts All-Star: Ysabella Miller

Arts All-Star: Ysabella Miller
March 24, 2020 at 7:21 AM EDT - Updated March 24 at 7:21 AM

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ysabella Miller likes it when people mistake one of her paintings for a photograph.

“I think the fact that I can get that detailed with a paintbrush, it kind of shows just strength in being able to notice reality and kind of manipulating it a little bit.

The Massena artist is the 7 News Arts All-Star for March 23, 2020.

She plans go into early childhood education at SUNY Potsdam to become a teacher.

Watch the video to see her at work and to learn more about her.

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.