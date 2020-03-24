Arts All-Star: Ysabella Miller

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ysabella Miller likes it when people mistake one of her paintings for a photograph.
“I think the fact that I can get that detailed with a paintbrush, it kind of shows just strength in being able to notice reality and kind of manipulating it a little bit.
The Massena artist is the 7 News Arts All-Star for March 23, 2020.
She plans go into early childhood education at SUNY Potsdam to become a teacher.
Watch the video to see her at work and to learn more about her.
