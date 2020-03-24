Assemblyman Walczyk discusses pandemic, state budget & governor

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Assemblyman Mark Walczyk (R. - 116th District) says he agrees with the decision to close many businesses and keep most people at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I admire the governor for his strong leadership during a time like this," he said during an appearance on 7 News This Evening on Tuesday.
Walczyk said his office has fielded numerous calls from business owners who are hurting, but it would be even more devastating to see the coronavirus spread and overwhelm the hospital system.
He said he doesn't know what the total fiscal impact of the pandemic will be, but he does hope the state moves forward with a "bare bones budget."
You can watch his full interview above.
