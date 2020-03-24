Athanasia Cornelius, 92, formerly of Lisbon

Athanasia was born in Examilia, a small village near Corinth, Greece on September 25, 1927, the daughter of John Elenis and Georgia Tsilis Elenis. During her life, she resided alternately in Greece and the United States. In the 1960s, Athanasia became a U.S. citizen, a particular point of pride for her. Athanasia loved cooking, gardening, and walking. She enjoyed swimming in the clear blue sea in her native Greece. She was a devoted caregiver, dedicated to her family and friends. She loved and worshiped God in the Greek Orthodox tradition. In 2015, Athanasia was blessed with a granddaughter, with whom she formed a special bond. Having a grandchild was always Athanasia’s dream and the love she had for her Olivia lives on. Donations may be made in Athanasia’s memory to St. Vasilios Church, 502 Franklin St., Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.