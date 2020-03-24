Career-Tech All-Star: Danielle Duprey

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - She's cooking up the start of a career in St. Lawrence County.
Danielle Duprey is a culinary arts student at Northwest Tech in Ogdensburg who’s wanted to be a cook and baker all her life.
She’s the 7 News Career-Tech All-Star for March 24, 2020.
She’s considering taking a year off and getting a job in food service after she graduates and possibly going to Jefferson Community College after that.
Watch the video to see her make biscuits as you learn more about her.
