College professors adjust to teaching from home

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - They’re working from home, kitchen and garage. College professors are still teaching after students were sent home en masse.
They're improvising. They're using some of their own tools. Spouses are pitching in, shooting video. This is how college professors teach these days.
“So if it's 0.9 here comparing to ground, that means that this side is the ground side. That means this side must be the power side. So let's move over to this side," said Brandon Baldwin, SUNY Canton associate professor auto technology.
That's auto tech. And this is how you teach paleontology - in the kitchen by candlelight.
“It has a spiral shell. It has lots of support, suggesting that they might have lived in deeper water. They were relatively fast swimming organisms,” said Page Quinton, assistant professor of geology.
They're producing videos that students sometimes watch live. Others watch later.
“I think this might actually be better," said Baldwin. "The students can go back and play it over and over again.”
Baldwin's wife has been shooting the videos in his home garage. Each is about three minutes. Perfect for Generation Z. It means even with empty campuses, learning can still go on.
Two weeks ago, when they announced colleges would be teaching virtually all courses online, some wondered how it would work. The professors we spoke with said, at least for them, it's working.
Others are having to play catch up when it comes to online. But so far colleges express confidence. And students and teachers may be doing additional learning.
“It's a skill, right? They need to learn how to adapt. We need to learn how to adapt. Those are skills that go into the workplace eventually,” said Quinton.
Colleges say students will receive full credit for courses completed online. And those headed toward graduation can still do so.
