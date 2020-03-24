COVID-19 Tuesday: the numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There were no new cases of COVID-19 in the north country as of Tuesday.
The 2 people in Jefferson County who tested positive for the virus, remain in mandatory isolation.
There are 224 people in the county who are in precautionary quarantine.
So far, there have been 77 negative test results in Jefferson County.
In St. Lawrence County, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19
As of Tuesday, there are 30 people in the county in quarantine.
Approximately 229 people have been tested, 85 tests have come back negative, while 144 are still pending.
There are no confirmed cases in Lewis County as of Tuesday.
Officials said 44 people have been tested. Half those tests have come back negative and officials are waiting for the results of the other half.
The county said 30 people are under precautionary quarantine.
The state said Tuesday there are 4,790 additional confirmed cases in New York, bringing statewide total to 25,665.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.