Foggy to start, cloudy all day.

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The day starts with some fog and we’ll have cloudy skies all day.
Highs will be around 40.
It will be mostly cloudy again on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-40s.
It will be partly sunny Thursday morning and rainy in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 50s.
It will be partly sunny and around 45 on Friday.
There could be some snow Saturday morning that mixes with rain before turning to all rain. Highs will be in the upper 40s.
Rain is likely Sunday. Highs will again be in the upper 40s.
Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-40s.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.