Fort Drum soldiers coming home from Afghanistan due to COVID-19 pandemic

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - More than 1,000 Fort Drum solders are coming back from Afghanistan sooner than expected because of COVID-19.
Major General Brian Mennes, commander of the 10th Mountain Division, announced at a Fort Drum town hall meeting Tuesday that U.S. commanders are reducing patrols in Afghanistan.
General Mennes said a large majority of the deployment will stay in Afghanistan, but 400 members of the 10th Mountain Division's Combat Aviation Brigade and 800 to 900 members of the 1st Brigade Combat Team will redeploy to Fort Drum.
Mennes said recently it was announced 4 U.S. coalition members tested positive for COVID-19, but those soldiers are not members of the 10th Mountain Division.
The general said between now and when the soldiers return, Fort Drum will plan out how to place the soldiers in quarantine to control any potential spread of COVID-19.
