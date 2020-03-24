Glena M. Kellner Tyska, 55, of Theresa

THERESA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Glena M. Kellner Tyska, 55, Theresa, NY passed away at home while battling cancer, where she lived with her sister and brother in-law, Diane and Mark Roshia.
Glena was born May 18, 1964 in Watertown a daughter of Leland G. and Ethel Kellner Mortellaro. She attended South Jefferson Central School. She married Thomas J. Tyska in 1982. Glena was employed at Stature Electric on the assembly line and Parkview Cleaners. Glena enjoyed playing cards, dice, and word Scrabble.
She is survived by her four daughters, Christine (Nicholas) Compo, Ashley, Amber and Samantha Tyska all of Watertown, three brothers Anthony (Sally) Mortellaro, Adams Center, Leland Kellner (Tonya Stoetzel) Greece, NY, Carlisle Kellner, Indian Mound, TN, two sisters, Diane (Mark) Roshia, Theresa, NY and Ruth (Arthur) Miney, Toney, AL, six grandchildren, Jaden, Mackenzie, Hunter, Paige, Ethan and Izzak, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be no calling hours. There will be a graveside service and a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home ,Inc. Condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
