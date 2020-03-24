Lewis County reports still no coronavirus cases confirmed

March 24, 2020 at 10:31 AM EDT - Updated March 24 at 10:31 AM

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - As of Tuesday morning, there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County.

Public health officials say 44 people have been tested. Half those tests have come back negative and officials are waiting for the results of the other half.

Thirty people are under precautionary quarantine.

St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties typically release their numbers in the afternoon. But as of late Monday, there were two confirmed cases in Jefferson County and none in St. Lawrence County.

