Marisa K. Ryder, 23, formerly of Watertown

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Marisa K. Ryder, 23, Syracuse, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse.
The funeral for Marisa will be for the immediate family at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. There are no public calling hours. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery.
Marisa is survived by her son Emmett Yager; her father Timothy Ryder, Syracuse; her mother and step-father Apphia and Cary Parker, Watertown; two brothers Thomas Ryder and Benjamin Parker, both of Watertown; a sister Sarah Parker, Watertown; a grandmother, Carol Fitzsimmons and Richard Fontinha, Maine. A daughter Leianna Yager predeceased her.
Marisa was born in Syracuse August 11, 1996, a daughter to Timothy Ryder and Apphia Siniscalco Ryder. She graduated from Watertown High School and attended Jefferson Community College and attended LDS Seminary.
She had a passion for life and was loved by her entire family to include aunts, uncles and many cousins in New England, to include the hearts of many friends and members of the church that she cherished, Clair, Marilyn, The Godaks, and Gina to name a few.
She was a beacon of light, she was a noble spirit, she will always be loved. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
