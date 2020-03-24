Mel’s Sports History: remembering The Baron

Open up your text books, it’s time for another edition of Mel’s Sports History. In this lesson, he takes a look back at a coaching legend at SUNY Canton with a great nickname.
CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Erich von Schiller was a coaching legend at Canton Tech. When Mel talked to him in 1997, he was completing his 25th year as men’s basketball coach. The man nicknamed The Baron said at the time his career went in a blur.
He went on to coach one more season. He said through all those years, he enjoyed the challenge of preparing a team for a big game.
Von Schiller also coached soccer, baseball, and lacrosse, amassing over 1,000 coaching wins – most of them on the basketball court.
You can hear from the legendary coach in the video.
