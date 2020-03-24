National Grid wants to delay bill increase during outbreak

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It looks like your National Grid bill won't be going up next month as expected.
The utility wants hold off on a previously approved hike in the gas and electricity delivery price.
National Grid has asked New York regulators for permission to postpone the increase to reduce the financial strain for customers during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Starting April 1, customers were expected to see a 4 percent hike in their electric bills and a 5 percent jump for natural gas.
The company is now asking for the increases to take effect on July 1.
“We have made the commitment to help our customers through these challenging times and this is another step on that journey,” said Badar Khan, National Grid’s Interim U.S. president. “We will continue to closely monitor our customers’ needs during the pandemic and find new ways to assist where we can.”
National Grid has suspended collections, disconnections and late payment charges for customers who do not pay their bills during the outbreak.
