Ralph E. Martin, 83, of Turin

TURIN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ralph E. Martin, 83, of 3987 State Route 26, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, March 24, 2020 at his home, under the loving care of his family and Friends of Lewis County Hospice.
Ralph was born on June 27, 1936 in Lowville, New York, son of the late Vernon E. and Katherine R. (Zehr) Martin.
On October 21, 1972 he married Carol E. Duncan Kellogg at the Turin Methodist Church. He was a lifetime self-employed logger for his company known as the Turin New York Martin’s Logging Company.
Ralph was blessed with the “gift of gab”. He could strike up conversation with anyone he met and everyone loved him for it. He enjoyed collecting toy trucks and cherished his time spent in the woods. Most of all, he loved life, his wife, his stepdaughter and stepson, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 50 years, Carol E. Martin; two stepchildren, Donna and Chuck Langs and Joe and Linda Kellogg; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Rosemary Wagler; Ezra and Wilma Martin; Helen and Ron Devouchi; Mahlon and Sue Martin; Doris and Joe Robbins; Sharon and Andy Zehr; Joan and Stanley “Bug” Widrick; Bruce and Sheryl Martin; and Richard and Kim Martin.
He is predeceased by a sister, Elvira Martin and brother-in-law Bernard; two brothers, Norbert and Gilbert Martin; a sister, Clara Boliver and brother-in-law, Lyle; a sister Geneva and brother-in-law Gary Rivers Sr.; and brother-in-law, Ed Wagler.
No public services will be held. A private family burial will be held in Turin Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Lewis County Hospice at PO Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367; Turin Methodist Church at PO Box 9, Turin, NY 13473; or the Turin Fire Department at PO Box 35, Turin NY 13473.
Arrangements are entrusted to Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences may be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
