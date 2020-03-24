Raymond E. Cooley Sr., 62, of Chaumont

CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Raymond E. Cooley Sr., 62, of 27880 County RT. 54, Chaumont, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, March 24, 2020 at his home, where he was under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County.
Ray was born on June 1, 1957, in Dexter, Maine, son of Frederick and Marion (Bennet) Cooley, he graduated from New Porte Maine High School in 1975.
Following school he entered the US Army in 1976 in Portland, ME and served 24 years. He was honorably discharged in 2000 from Fort Drum as a Master Sergeant and he received two Meritorious Service Medals, four Army Commendation Medals, eight Army Achievement Medals, five Army Good Conduct Medals, the National Defense Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer’s Professional Development Ribbon with numeral 3, Army Service Ribbon, three Overseas Service Ribbons, Expert Marksmanship Qualification Badge with Rifle Bar, Expert Marksmanship Qualification Badge with Grenade Bar, Air Assault Badge, and Drivers Badge/Wheel.
Upon his discharge he went to work for Homeland Security in Alexandria Bay where he was a US Immigration and Customs Officer, retiring in 2015.
He married Lisa Barton-Marks on May 20, 2000 in Ogdensburg. The couple resided in Chaumont. Lisa is a nurse for NYS Department of Education Office of Professions and was a former instructor and Department Chair at JCC.
He and Lisa loved sailing their boat “Gusto” all over Lake Ontario, he enjoyed hunting, he was an active member of the Watertown Elks Lodge # 496, Past Exalted Ruler in 2014 and Past State Vice President in 2017. He was the local grant chairman at the lodge and very passionate with back pack for kids for the various schools in the local area.
Among his survivors are his loving wife, Lisa A. Cooley, Chaumont, NY; his children, Monica Cooley, Amanda (Chris) Schofield, Raymond Cooley Jr., Jason Ford; his stepchildren, Erica Leonard, Potsdam, Christopher (Christina) Marks, Schoharie, NY; his father, Frederick Cooley, Corrina, ME; a brother, Robert Cooley, Dexter, NY; a sister, Linda (Chris) Knowles, Corrina, ME; grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Sandy.
Besides his mother, a sister Barbara Carroll passed away before him.
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.
Dates and times for calling hours and the funeral service will be announced at a later date.
Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County or to the Watertown Elks Lodge #496.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com
