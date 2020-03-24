Seaway shipping starts - but not here

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence Seaway opened Tuesday – but only part of it.
The section from Montreal to Lake Ontario will remain closed until April 1 to give the International Joint Commission more time to release record amounts of water out of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.
Officials hope to minimize any lake- and riverfront flooding this year and avoid the devastation of 2017 and 2019.
What opened Tuesday was the Welland Canal that links Lake Ontario with Lake Erie.
Inaugurating the Seaway’s 62nd navigation season was the transit of the NACC Argonaut, a Canadian cargo ship, through the canal’s Lock 8.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.