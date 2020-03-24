WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Traci C. Montondo, 32, of Watertown and formerly of Clayton passed away at her home on Sunday, March 22, 2020.
Traci was born in Watertown on April 24, 1987 and was a graduate of Thousand Islands High School. She enjoyed listening to music, doing arts and crafts, and spending time with her dog, Roxy, and pets.
She is survived by her son, Carden Snyder; sister, Monica A. Morgado and her companion Alan VanAllen, Watertown; brother, Jason Montondo, Plessis; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her mother, Julie Bender, passed before her.
Burial in Clayton Cemetery will be at her family’s convenience and arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown. Online condolences to Traci’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
