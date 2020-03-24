Watertown’s zoo feeding animals with donations, more produce requested for next week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The New York State Zoo at Thompson Park is looking for produce donations to feed its animals throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Executive Director Larry Sorel says, with the zoo's doors temporarily closed, it has been a challenge to buy food for the animals.
He says so far the response has been tremendous from people and businesses.
But with produce being perishable, the zoo is asking people to wait until next week to drop off more food.
"We are getting full for this week. We appreciate what everybody is doing and the thought behind it, etc. But hold off for a week and we can start the process over again," said Sorel.
Sorel says the zoo accepts all produce except white potatoes, cabbage, and iceberg lettuce.
Donations can be made at the administration building side door during the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
