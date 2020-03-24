Woman cries tears of joy as family celebrates her 100th birthday outside home

By Abbey Buttacavoli | March 24, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT - Updated March 24 at 5:41 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The family and friends of Sybil Richmond gathered outside of her assisted living home in Watertown Tuesday to sing and wish her a happy 100th birthday.

They stayed outside to protect Sybil from the new coronavirus.

Those closest to her say this isn't how they imagined they'd help her celebrate a century, but they are grateful to share the milestone even if it's from a distance.

“You know, we’ve been really sad because he sees her everyday so this has been a very emotional time for but having everyone turn out and being able to celebrate her. I think it’s the best we could do,” said Rod and Karen Richmond, Sybil’s son and daughter-in-law.

While everyone smiled, Sybil had tears of joy. She was overwhelmed with emotion as she listened to “Happy Birthday” over the phone.

