BOCES looking for businesses to donate bags

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you run a business and have a supply of plastic bags, St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES wants to hear from you.
As part of their efforts to make sure students get the food they need while schools are shut down, officials need something to pack the meals in.
Officials say they can’t buy paper bags right now, so they need donations.
Donations will only be accepted from businesses, not private individuals.
Bags will be sanitized before use.
Bags can be dropped off at the door of any of the BOCES Career and Technical Education Centers from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Email tawni.rickett@sllboces.org for more information.
